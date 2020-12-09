Advertisement

National law firm chosen for civil rights probe at VMI

FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in...
FILE - This July 15, 2020 file photo shows the barracks at Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Va. Virginia Military Institute's Board of Visitors voted Thursday, Oct. 29 to remove the prominent statue of Confederate Gen. Stonewall Jackson that stands in front of the barracks on campus.(AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Associated Press
Dec. 9, 2020
LEXINGTON CITY, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s coordinating body for higher education has chosen a national law firm to investigate the Virginia Military Institute.

The State Council of Higher Education for Virginia posted a notice of intent Tuesday to contract Barnes & Thornburg.

The probe was ordered in October after The Washington Post published a story that described Black cadets and alumni facing “relentless racism” at the school.

The Roanoke Times reports that the notice is not a binding contract between the state and the firm. But a council official says the contract will be awarded at the end of the 10-day notice period.

