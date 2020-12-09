New entrance in place at Bedford County neighborhood months after washout

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been months since the entrance to Summit Ridge Drive was washed out by heavy rain.

The incident left residents without a way in or out until a temporary logging bridge was put in place.

Now, folks look on at a new entrance.

“It makes me feel good to know what a good group of neighbors I live around,” said Jesse Moore.

Moore lives in the Summit Ridge neighborhood.

He says thanks to help from the community, folks can now get in or out with ease.

“One of our good neighbors up here, Annie Pollard, she reached out to Boxley quarries, because she said that she knew they had helped some people in the past,” said Moore.

“And this is just one of those cases that they had nowhere to go and really didn’t have the money to handle it any other way and we were just lucky enough that we had the resources to pitch in,” said Ed Craighill, Boxley vice president of business development.

And so after donating about $18,000 worth of resources, the new entrance has been built. It even has some upgrades from before.

“These pipes are bigger than what was in there before. The pipes that were in there before were probably 30 years old,” said Moore.

However, there’s more work to be done.

“The next step is to try to do some kind of railing. We need to get some guard rails up over here and we need to try to do something just to make it a little more safe and to keep it from washing out on the front end again,” said Moore.

Although some of that minor work remains, Moore says it’s good to have a permanent way in or out once again.

