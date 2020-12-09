Advertisement

North Carolina woman killed in Pittsylvania Co. crash

(KKTV)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in Pittsylvania County that left one person dead.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. December 8 on Cane Creek Parkway at Tom Fork Road.

The driver of a Toyota Camry did not stop at a stop sign and was hit by a tractor trailer, according to police. VSP said the impact caused the Camry and the trailer to catch fire.

The Camry’s driver, 61-year-old Shirley J. Scott, of Milton, North Carolina, died at the scene. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

