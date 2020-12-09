Advertisement

NRV Health District reports one of the highest testing rates in the state

Bissell says it is because thy have a strong testing platform in the district.(WDBJ7)
By Janay Reece
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Valley Health District officials report one of the highest testing rates in the state.

Dr. Noelle Bissell, the director of the New River Valley Health District, said they have done over 90,000 tests with a population about 180,000—including students.

Bissell says it is important for them to continue testing, and to be patient as the vaccination process starts.

“So there is a lot of logistics that come into play and it is going to be fast and furious, but you know as the vaccine is available and we get our prioritization done we will be getting out there,” said Bissell.

Bissell says even though there are still things unknown about the vaccine, its side effects are normal and show it is working.

