Advertisement

Pandemic tames health care cost growth for some employers

The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help many large employers avoid raising deductibles or...
The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help many large employers avoid raising deductibles or doing other things to shift costs to workers in 2021.(Source: KEYC)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Large U.S. employers saw their smallest health care cost increase in more than two decades due to COVID-19, and workers may benefit from that next year, according to the consulting firm Mercer.

Patients stayed home and out of doctor’s offices this year to avoid the global pandemic, and that led to an average 1.9% cost hike for companies with 500 or more employees, Mercer found in a national survey.

Those employers were expecting a 3.5% increase, said Beth Umland, Mercer’s director of health and benefits research.

The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help many large employers avoid raising deductibles or doing other things to shift costs to workers in 2021, Umland said.

Many companies also will spend some of what they saved adding programs that help improve the health of those covered by their plans. That could include expanding telemedicine, improving access to behavioral health care like therapy or adding programs that help people with a specific condition such as diabetes.

Large employers pay their own health care claims. They can see fairly quickly if costs fall, unlike small employers that pay a fixed premium for coverage.

Those employers may receive rebates for a similar drop in health care use, but they won’t know the extent of that until next year.

Employer-sponsored health insurance covers about 157 million people, according to the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive new-case tests still rising
Photo of Sarah Jamison, killed in Lynchburg in 1988
Victim’s family unhappy about parole approval for 1988 killer of Lynchburg girl
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Roy Cooper (Source: Roy Cooper)
N.C. Gov. Cooper issues modified ‘State at Home’ as COVID-19 trends get worse

Latest News

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order
Coronavirus generic
More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in VA Wednesday
FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background...
EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 9, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 9, 2020