Race for statewide office heating up in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the presidential election almost behind us, the race for statewide office is on.

And this week, there is fresh evidence the competition is heating up.

Senator Amanda Chase was the first Republican to announced for Governor earlier this year.

Now she’s threatening an Independent bid, after Republicans leaders chose a nominating convention over a primary.

“Make no mistake about it,” said Virginia Tech Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Bob Denton. “The decision by the Republicans is absolutely an attempt to keep Amanda Chase off the ticket.”

On the Democratic side, Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy grabbed attention Tuesday morning when she announced she is leaving the General Assembly...

“I’m assuming with Jennifer Carroll Foy it’s a statement, trying to make a positive statement to the Democrats that I’m serious about this,” said Roanoke College Professor and WDBJ7 political analyst Harry Wilson.

Several candidates have already announced for governor, and more are on the way. Former Governor Terry McAuliffe is expected to announce his campaign for the Democratic nomination Wednesday morning.

“What’s amazing this time,” Denton said, “if you look at the Democrats and Republicans in terms of the executive positions, there are about 30 names that are being bounced around, back and forth, so some well-known, some not so well-known.”

“For both parties things are not settled,” added Wilson. “And I’m not sure that that’s been the case as long as i have been in Virginia... that we’ve seen both parties sort of unclear at this point who the nominee will be, and I think that makes it interesting.”

Denton also points out that members of the House of Delegates are up for reelection in November. And he expects to see intense competition in those races as well.

