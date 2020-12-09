Advertisement

Roanoke City Schools postpones middle school sports until February

High school sports will be assessed on a week-by-week basis
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:56 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All middle school sports activities for Roanoke City Public Schools will be postponed until February 2021.

The move is being made in consultation with the Virginia Department of Health due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the region.

High school sports will be assessed on a week-by-week basis.

