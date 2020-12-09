Advertisement

Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce has community drop-off for charities

By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The new member gathering for Chamber of Commerce serving Rockbridge, Lexington, and Buena Vista had a different look as guests were encouraged to bring by toys and food for the Salvation Army and Rockbridge Area Relief Association when they dropped by the Patton Room on Main Street.

The morning-long event allowed visitors to spread out their attendance and maintain social distancing.

”The generosity in our community is great, and that’s obvious with how many donations we’ve gotten today,” said Cristyl Vozzo of the Chamber. “It’s been really wonderful to see. And people are in the holiday spirit even in spite of all of the challenges we’ve faced this year, so it’s just been a fun morning.”

There were around forty new members who joined the chamber despite the economic downturn.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
Photo of Sarah Jamison, killed in Lynchburg in 1988
Victim’s family unhappy about parole approval for 1988 killer of Lynchburg girl
COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive new-case tests still rising
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Coronavirus generic
More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in VA Wednesday; Governor plans Thursday update

Latest News

Customers check out the stalls at the Lexington, Va., Farmers Market.
Lexington Farmers’ Market to stay out through winter
Humble Hustle hands out more than 150 coats.
Humble Hustle delivers 150 coats to Roanoke students
The council voted to move forward with plans to build the park.
Conversation about proposed $18 million park continues in Christiansburg
Maggie and Penny enjoy their early morning breakfast at Butterfly Field Farm in Bedford County.
New animal sanctuary in Bedford County rescues dozens of farm animals, welcomes visitors