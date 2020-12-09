Rockbridge Chamber of Commerce has community drop-off for charities

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The new member gathering for Chamber of Commerce serving Rockbridge, Lexington, and Buena Vista had a different look as guests were encouraged to bring by toys and food for the Salvation Army and Rockbridge Area Relief Association when they dropped by the Patton Room on Main Street.

The morning-long event allowed visitors to spread out their attendance and maintain social distancing.

”The generosity in our community is great, and that’s obvious with how many donations we’ve gotten today,” said Cristyl Vozzo of the Chamber. “It’s been really wonderful to see. And people are in the holiday spirit even in spite of all of the challenges we’ve faced this year, so it’s just been a fun morning.”

There were around forty new members who joined the chamber despite the economic downturn.

