Search back underway for man swept away in Roanoke River

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Search crews are back at the Roanoke River Wednesday, looking for a man swept away over the weekend.

Crews from Roanoke Fire-EMS and Virginia Department of Emergency Management have resumed the search that was suspended because of high water and low visibility.

Crews are on the ground and in the water continuing the search for the missing man that was swept into the Roanoke River. @VDEM Search and Rescue team members have also joined the search. #RoanokeFireEMS #VDEM pic.twitter.com/6dbE1a9tSb — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) December 9, 2020

Saturday night, Roanoke-Fire EMS spent hours at the river, after they got a call around 6 p.m. that a man was walking with a shopping cart along a low water bridge on Wiley Drive, when the fast-moving river knocked him into the water.

High water and low visibility proved to be too challenging for the crews, so they suspended the search around 9:30 Saturday night and picked it back up the next morning, only to have to suspend it again later that day due to the same challenges.

