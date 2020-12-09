Advertisement

Search back underway for man swept away in Roanoke River

Roanoke and Virginia crews continue the search for a man swept away
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Search crews are back at the Roanoke River Wednesday, looking for a man swept away over the weekend.

Crews from Roanoke Fire-EMS and Virginia Department of Emergency Management have resumed the search that was suspended because of high water and low visibility.

Saturday night, Roanoke-Fire EMS spent hours at the river, after they got a call around 6 p.m. that a man was walking with a shopping cart along a low water bridge on Wiley Drive, when the fast-moving river knocked him into the water.

High water and low visibility proved to be too challenging for the crews, so they suspended the search around 9:30 Saturday night and picked it back up the next morning, only to have to suspend it again later that day due to the same challenges.

