Charlottesville, Va--No. 18 Virginia’s ACC/B1G Challenge contest against No. 4 Michigan State on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at John Paul Jones Arena has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Cavaliers’ program.

The status of Virginia’s home contest vs. William & Mary on Sunday, Dec. 13 is to be determined.

