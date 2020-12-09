Advertisement

Wisconsin-based F-16 crashes in Michigan during training

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at...
An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula at approximately 8: p.m. Tuesday.(Wisconsin Air National Guard)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a Wisconsin-based F-16 fighter jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula while on a training mission and searchers are looking for the pilot, who was the only person aboard.

The Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs says the plane assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison crashed about 8 p.m. Tuesday.

An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Wisconsin Air National Guard's 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field Air National...

Posted by 115th Fighter Wing on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, weren’t immediately known.

The statement didn’t specify where in the Upper Peninsula the plane crashed, but WLUC-TV reports it was in the Hiawatha National Forest near the Delta-Schoolcraft county line.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you decide to do training online, you only have until the end of this month as the new...
Virginia changes concealed handgun permit training requirements
COVID-19
COVID in Virginia: Percentage of positive new-case tests still rising
Photo of Sarah Jamison, killed in Lynchburg in 1988
Victim’s family unhappy about parole approval for 1988 killer of Lynchburg girl
Antibody testing graphic.
COVID-19 rapid antibody tests available at Kroger pharmacies
Roy Cooper (Source: Roy Cooper)
N.C. Gov. Cooper issues modified ‘State at Home’ as COVID-19 trends get worse

Latest News

Photo of a chemical plan explosion in West Virginia 12/8/20
West Virginia chemical plant blast spurs stay-inside order
Coronavirus generic
More than 4,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in VA Wednesday
The lowest cost increase since 1997 will help many large employers avoid raising deductibles or...
Pandemic tames health care cost growth for some employers
FILE - In this May 27, 2019 file photo, a bird flies with Mount Everest seen in the background...
EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 9, 2020
Birthdays and Anniversaries for December 9, 2020