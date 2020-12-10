Blacksburg yoga studio helps raise money for instructor diversity scholarship

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Yoga studio in Blacksburg is working to help get more yoga instructors certified.

In Balance Yoga hosts a donations class where the proceeds go toward a diversity scholarship.

The scholarship helps yoga teachers get into their training program.

It is a part of an effort they are making to diversify yoga instruction.

‘Dat Dude Jonny’ is an instructor and says he wants to see more people of all shapes, colors and sizes practicing yoga.

“Whether it is myself or the instructor who comes after me, anybody that looks at what we’re doing can see themselves reflected in this practice,” said Jonny, an instructor and community outreach director at In Balance Yoga.

The studio hosts trap yoga every Saturday at 4:30 p.m. to help raise funds. There are only two classes left in 2020. You can contact the In Balance Yoga for more information.

