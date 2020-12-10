Clifton Forge’s Historic Masonic Theater displays tiny Christmas village in front window

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Historic Masonic Theater may be closed, but they’re still hoping to bring a little Christmas to town. Out in the front windows of the theater, a special display has been set up for passers by.

It’s a tiny English village, once owned by John Hillard, who was a moving force behind the theater’s restoration.

”We haven’t been open since the pandemic began, and this is just something just for us to kind of have a little reminder that we are still here,” said Brandon Caldwell of the theater. “We still do have such great care for this community and we can’t wait to be open again hopefully in the near future.”

Hillard’s son is lending the figures to the Masonic to brighten things up while they’re closed.

