Advertisement

Clifton Forge’s Historic Masonic Theater displays tiny Christmas village in front window

A tiny Christmas village once owned by John Hillard is on display in the window of the Historic...
A tiny Christmas village once owned by John Hillard is on display in the window of the Historic Masonic Theater in Clifton Forge, Va.(WDBJ7 Photo)
By Bruce Young
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Historic Masonic Theater may be closed, but they’re still hoping to bring a little Christmas to town. Out in the front windows of the theater, a special display has been set up for passers by.

It’s a tiny English village, once owned by John Hillard, who was a moving force behind the theater’s restoration.

”We haven’t been open since the pandemic began, and this is just something just for us to kind of have a little reminder that we are still here,” said Brandon Caldwell of the theater. “We still do have such great care for this community and we can’t wait to be open again hopefully in the near future.”

Hillard’s son is lending the figures to the Masonic to brighten things up while they’re closed.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor issues midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew as percent of positive COVID tests hits 11%
Coronavirus generic
Governor plans new COVID controls after more than 4,000 new cases reported in VA
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
Gerard Tompkins mugshot
Man sentenced to prison for killing wife in Montgomery County
black fake flames
Five killed in West Virginia house fire; possible sixth victim sought

Latest News

Grocery carts sit full of clothing in the Park View Community Mission warehouse.
Park View Community Mission clothing program plans move to larger space
Some of the postcards left by kids in a collection box at The Omni Homestead to be sent into...
The Omni Homestead resort arranges for postcards from space
A scene from the Lexington Players' rehearsal of "A Christmas Carol" on Zoom.
Lexington Players to present “A Christmas Carol” on Zoom
Officers Ben Fox and Robert Sobocinski responded to the call, and the family recorded footage...
Police help girl stuck in toy stroller, buy her a new one