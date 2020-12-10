COVID-19 percent positive rate reaches 11% in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 271,043 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, December 10, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March. That’s up 3,915 from the 267,128 reported Wednesday, a lower increase than Wednesday’s 4,398 new cases.

3,600,741 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with an 11 percent positive rate over the last week, higher than the 10.9 percent reported Tuesday and Wednesday.

As of Thursday, there are 4,335 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning. That’s up from 4,281 reported Wednesday.

2,051 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from 2,035 reported Wednesday.

Carilion Clinic reports that as of Wednesday, there are 285 hospitalized COVID-10 patients in the Near Southwest Region, which includes Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and Salem VA. 67 are in intensive care, with 24 on ventilators.

26,016 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Heading into the holiday season, Governor Northam announced new measures designed to curtail the spread of COVID-19, and is urging people to stick to small gatherings.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

