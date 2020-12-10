Advertisement

Danville Tree Care building a total loss following fire Wednesday night

A building belonging to Danville Tree Care was a total loss following a fire December 9.
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Crews with the Danville Fire Department responded to a fire at Danville Tree Care Wednesday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., crews arrived at the fire on Goodyear Blvd. just off Industrial Avenue. The department said crews could see the fire before even turning onto Goodyear Blvd.

Fire was coming from the main building in a fenced-in area belonging to Danville Tree Care. The department said heavy flames were showing through the roof of the one-story building.

Crews determined it was too dangerous to enter the building and a ladder was used to extinguish the fire.

The building and its contents were a total loss, according to the department. The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

