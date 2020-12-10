Falwell drops lawsuit against Liberty University

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jerry Falwell, Jr., who resigned as president of Liberty University in August, has dismissed his lawsuit against Liberty, according to the university.

Falwell had sued the university, alleging the evangelical school founded by his late father damaged his reputation in a series of public statements that followed his resignation as president and chancellor in August amid a series of scandals.

A statement from the university reads, “Falwell’s unilateral and voluntary dismissal was not prompted by any payments, promises, or other consideration from Liberty. The University’s administration and Board of Trustees are pleased that Falwell has dropped his lawsuit and look forward to pressing onward with the work of Liberty’s President and Chancellor Search Committee to find the new leadership to succeed Falwell.”

