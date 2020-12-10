Governor Northam defends actions of scrutinized Virginia Parole Board

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Thursday, Governor Northam voiced continued support for Virginia’s Parole Board, which has been under fire for the way it’s been operating and its decisions over parolees.

Earlier this week, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison asked for the governor’s intervention after Gregory Joyner was granted parole. He was convicted in 1989 for the murder and attempted rape of 15-year-old Sarah Jamison, who police say he strangled to death before hiding her body. Joyner is expected to be released sometime this month. Jamison’s family also asked for the governor to overturn the decision.

During his COVID update Thursday afternoon, Northam was asked about that case and the policy that allows it.

“I have confidence in our parole board and I’ll continue to support them,” he said. “Parole is an important part of criminal justice reform. I think that they’re doing good work.”

Meanwhile, legislators in the General Assembly continue to request unredacted copies of the State Inspector General’s report on the parole board which substantiated several complaints against the board, as well as introduce legislation designed to increase transparency at the board.

