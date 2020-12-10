Lexington Players to present “A Christmas Carol” on Zoom

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lexington Players have been rehearsing, getting ready for a live performance on Zoom of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

It’s a bit of an adventure for everyone involved, as the actors are each performing from their own homes and counting on the internet to stay up.

”So if any one of us has an internet outage, which can happen, I mean we’ve all had it happen where all of a sudden, wifi’s out, no one knows why,” said one of the Lexington Players organizers, Kevan Kavanaugh. “If that happens during the live performance, the actors remaining just have to fill and cover.”

The live performance is Friday at 7 on Facebook and the web. It supports the Walker Entrepreneurship Program in Lexington.

