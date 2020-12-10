Miear gets Distinguished Government Leader of the Year award

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -In Montgomery County, Superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is being recognized for his leadership through the coronavirus pandemic.

He received the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce’s Distinguished Government Leader of the Year award for his guidance not only through COVID-19, but for helping to develop a strategic five-year plan for the district.

Miear said this award would not be possible without the staff and families that have helped to support one another this year.

“I don’t think it’s about me, I think it’s about our team, I think it’s about Montgomery County Public Schools and what we’ve done to pull together, to make things happen during these tough times for our students,” Miear said.

The district also delivered over 600,000 meals from March through August to help to feed students during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.