Name released of woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman killed in a motorcycle crash that also injured a man.

Kasey Carpenter, 21, was killed in the crash December 4 in the 4800 block of Frontage Road NW.

She was pronounced dead at the scene; a man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates no other vehicles were involved, according to police, who are still investigating.

