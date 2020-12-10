Advertisement

Name released of woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash

police
police(wagm)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman killed in a motorcycle crash that also injured a man.

Kasey Carpenter, 21, was killed in the crash December 4 in the 4800 block of Frontage Road NW.

She was pronounced dead at the scene; a man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The preliminary investigation indicates no other vehicles were involved, according to police, who are still investigating.

