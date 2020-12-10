Name released of woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police have released the name of a woman killed in a motorcycle crash that also injured a man.
Kasey Carpenter, 21, was killed in the crash December 4 in the 4800 block of Frontage Road NW.
She was pronounced dead at the scene; a man was taken to a hospital for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
The preliminary investigation indicates no other vehicles were involved, according to police, who are still investigating.
