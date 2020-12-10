New mother gives birth to LewisGale Medical Center’s 1000th baby

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale Medical Center hit a milestone this week—delivering its 1000th baby of the year.

A baby boy just made his debut as LewisGale Medical Center’s 1000th baby.

Jovan Hash smiled for the camera--unaware of exactly how special he is. His mother, Renee Hash, was delivering her first child Tuesday night, when she learned some exciting news.

“They came and told me, they was like, you know, if you push this baby out, he’s going to be the 1000th baby of 2020, and it just seemed like after that, everything happened so fast,” Hash said.

This is the first time this hospital in Salem has reached that number since 1995.

“I felt so bad that day, but then to find out that my baby was something extra special, because he was already special, so to find out he was extra special, and the fact that I used to work here, that made it even better,” she said.

“For the new staff, it was very exciting to be able to tell this mom that she was having the 1000th baby, and what an honor that was,” Lisa Wade, Nursing Director of the Maternity Care Center for LewisGale Medical Center, said.

LewisGale celebrated this milestone with balloons and a special gift to the mother and son.

“We would like to present you with this hand-made blanket and hat for this young man for him being the 100th baby born at LewisGale in 2020,” Wade said to Hash.

The Salem Hospital is on track this year to beat a record of 1,074 babies, which they had in 1995. December 31, we’ll be able to find out if LewsiGale reached its goal of 1,075 babies.

