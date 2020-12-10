No injuries reported in early morning Montgomery Co. fire

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There were no injuries reported in a fire that happened early Thursday morning in Montgomery County.

Crews from Blacksburg and Christiansburg volunteer fire departments and the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to a fire at Wolverine Advanced Materials around 4:40 a.m.

Montgomery County Emergency Services said first reports said there were two fires in the building and multiple explosions. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the building’s ductwork.

Crews stretched hundreds of feet of hose and quickly had the fire under control.

There is no word yet on the cause.

