No injuries reported in early morning Montgomery Co. fire

Crews found flames coming from the ductwork at Wolverine Advanced Materials.
Crews found flames coming from the ductwork at Wolverine Advanced Materials.(Montgomery County Emergency Services)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - There were no injuries reported in a fire that happened early Thursday morning in Montgomery County.

Crews from Blacksburg and Christiansburg volunteer fire departments and the Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad responded to a fire at Wolverine Advanced Materials around 4:40 a.m.

Montgomery County Emergency Services said first reports said there were two fires in the building and multiple explosions. When crews arrived, they found fire coming from the building’s ductwork.

Crews stretched hundreds of feet of hose and quickly had the fire under control.

There is no word yet on the cause.

