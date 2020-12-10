Park View Community Mission clothing program plans move to larger space

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One local non-profit says it cannot take any more donations for one of its programs for now.

Park View Community Mission says it’s received tons of clothing donations.

They say their Clothing Connection space has reached capacity and that they’ll have to stop taking donations for now.

They say some other space in the building that should be used for other programs now holds clothing instead.

They say more volunteers and an expanded space will help with the issue.

“We need the volunteers to sort the clothes and we need the space so that we can offer this clothing for free to anybody who needs it,” said Earl Larkins, Park View Community Mission spokesperson.

They’re planning a move to a larger space in the near future.

