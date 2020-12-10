Advertisement

Park View Community Mission clothing program plans move to larger space

Grocery carts sit full of clothing in the Park View Community Mission warehouse.
Grocery carts sit full of clothing in the Park View Community Mission warehouse.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One local non-profit says it cannot take any more donations for one of its programs for now.

Park View Community Mission says it’s received tons of clothing donations.

They say their Clothing Connection space has reached capacity and that they’ll have to stop taking donations for now.

They say some other space in the building that should be used for other programs now holds clothing instead.

They say more volunteers and an expanded space will help with the issue.

“We need the volunteers to sort the clothes and we need the space so that we can offer this clothing for free to anybody who needs it,” said Earl Larkins, Park View Community Mission spokesperson.

They’re planning a move to a larger space in the near future.

