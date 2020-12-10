Pulaski, Roanoke counties to receive grant for local forestry and agriculture initiatives

CATAWBA, Va. (WDBJ) - Some Virginia counties will be getting help to support local agriculture and forestry initiatives amid the pandemic.

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday that Pulaski, Roanoke and Fauquier counties would each receive a $20,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Planning Grant program.

The grants will be matched by more than $67,000 in additional funding from applicant communities, non-profits and local governments, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The announcement comes after Gov. Northam’s visit to the Virginia Tech Catawba Sustainability Center, where he highlighted one of the three projects receiving grants.

Pulaski County will use the funding to create the Lena Huckstep Community Kitchen at the Calfee Community and Cultural Center. It’s part of a project working to transform a historic African American school into a community center, while preserving the place’s history. The new community kitchen will include space for local food producers to create products and expand their businesses. Funds will also be used for cold storage in a new mobile market, meant to help those experiencing food shortages during the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Roanoke County will use its grant to expand production of medicinal and edible forest plants in Virginia. The VT Catawba Sustainability Center will partner with forest farmers to provide site assessments, technical assistance, and support for products that are in high demand, such as black cohosh and goldenseal. The governor’s office said the project will help local producers access markets and further develop a product pipeline, both locally and nationally.

“As Virginia’s first and third largest industries, agriculture and forestry are vital to the health of our economy, and they have been upended by the pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “I commend Fauquier, Pulaski, and Roanoke Counties for identifying innovative ways to support local farm and forest producers in responding to immediate challenges from the current health crisis and creating sustainable industry growth. This assistance will go a long way in moving our recovery forward.”

Fauquier County plans to use funding to assess the feasibility of creating additional farmers’ markets, including a year-round market. Money will also help local producers and consumers in navigating market disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In these unprecedented times, it is important to support our local food system, agriculture and forest products industries, and our citizens with both immediate and long-term solutions and improvements,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “I am pleased these localities have been able to identify creative ways to support agriculture, forestry, and agroforestry, and I am proud that VDACS can play a role.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.