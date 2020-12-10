Roanoke County’s Toys for Tots still in need of more donations

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Toys for Tots in Roanoke County has already collected many more toys since WDBJ7′s last report around Thanksgiving.

Marines have collected about 9,100 toys at their distribution center located at the old Valley View Sears. Community members and businesses have donated gifts. The local Toys for Tots also has around 200 bikes with more to come.

But the need for toys is greater this year than in the past--4,100 Roanoke Valley families have requested support this year compared to 1,500 last year.

“To be able to give back to those children and help those children, just give the some sense of hope after those nine to 12 months we’ve been through is really, really important for their development,” Roanoke Valley Toys for Tots Coordinator Captain Alexander Coffiey said.

You have through Monday to donate, and the Marines are especially looking for gifts for ages zero to two and eight to ten.

