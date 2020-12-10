Advertisement

Roanoke River search for missing person continues

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS crews spent another day Thursday on the Roanoke River, searching for the missing person swept away Saturday night.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management helped with the search Thursday. Crews looked on land and in the water. Two boat teams searched from the low water bridge off Wiley Drive, where the person was last reported seen, to Niagara Dam in Vinton.

They called off the search for the day around 3:30 p.m. to get out before the sun went down.

