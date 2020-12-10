Santa makes early stop to Christiansburg by fire truck

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -Santa has made his way to Christiansburg a little bit early this year, making the holidays even more special after what has been such a tough year for all of us.

Typically, Santa would be part of the parade that immediately follows the tree lighting ceremony, but that was not possible this year.

The town has been looking for unique ways to spread some holiday cheer during the coronavirus pandemic. This week the fire department has been helping Santa get around town to see all the good boys and girls.

“We’ve traded in the sleigh for a couple of nights,” Santa said. “We’re here with the Christiansburg Fire Department and we’re going to do a little bit of pre routing scouting for the big night.”

As he’s ready to leave the fire department, he hops on to his shiny new red sleigh on wheels. This is night three of him making his way through town as kids are patiently waiting to see as he drives by.

The Ratcliffe family got out early to catch a glimpse.

“I think it means a lot to us to give the girls something to look forward to and to celebrate with our neighborhood,” said Jessica Ratcliffe.

When off in the distance you can hear Santa’s sleigh bells being replaced with sirens.

“The kids can’t hug Santa due to social distancing so we are giving them an opportunity to still see Santa,” said Fire Chief Billy Hanks. “Santa’s coming and he wants the kids to know that he’s in the area and that they’ll be taken care of on Christmas.”

It’s an opportunity dozens of families took advantage of on Wednesday night.

“It was very fun to watch the girls and their faces as Santa was coming down on the fire truck,” said Robert Ratcliffe. “Christiansburg has done an awesome job of still keeping some of that normalcy during this year.”

This is a thought shared by many as the neighborhood kids flock together to waive to the big man in the suit.

“I think the excitement in the kids’ faces is what’s driving this whole event,” Hanks said. “This is about the kids it’s not about us.”

“It’s just good to have a little bit of normal in these crazy times,” Santa said. “It’s good to see some smiling faces, waives and Merry Christmases some hellos here and there.”

It’s a new normal, but one that reminds children Santa will be back soon.

Santa has two more stops to neighborhoods on Thursday and Saturday. You can find all of the information on where and when on the Town of Christiansburg’s website along with many other Home for the Holidays activities it is hosting.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.