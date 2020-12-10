Advertisement

Swastika stickers found on Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial

‘Hate does not win’
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.
Stickers featuring swastikas were found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.(Source: Wassmuth Center for Human Rights, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (CNN) – Police are investigating hate messages found at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial.

The Wassmuth Center for Human Rights says stickers featuring swastikas and the phrase “we are everywhere” were found throughout the memorial.

The Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial was built as a physical statement of our shared values. One of those values includes standing up to confront hate.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video for possible suspects.

Police say they take all instances of hate messaging seriously and are committed to finding the culprits.

Tonight this is the statue of Anne Frank! Tell me that this is Boise! Hate does not win.

Posted by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor issues midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew as percent of positive COVID tests hits 11%
Coronavirus generic
Governor plans new COVID controls after more than 4,000 new cases reported in VA
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
Gerard Tompkins mugshot
Man sentenced to prison for killing wife in Montgomery County
black fake flames
Five killed in West Virginia house fire; possible sixth victim sought

Latest News

A Colorado girl wrote to Santa, asking him to stop her sadness after her father and grandmother...
Girl asks Santa to stop her sadness
Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Lot
Sweet Providence Christmas Tree Lot
In Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, Sheriff Woody is known to get separated from his owner, so when...
Missing Woody doll made Home Depot ‘employee’ before reunion with owner
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
7@four: Salem Holiday Market Preview
7@four: Salem Holiday Market