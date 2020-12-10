Sweet Providence Tree Farm keeps tradition alive in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Along a busy highway in Roanoke, a large snowman overlooks the travelers passing by. It’s a holiday tradition in the Roanoke Valley. It’s a sign the season is here.

The Sweet Providence Tree lot is open in the Hunting Hills Shopping Plaza in Roanoke.

From frasier furs and scotch pines, Sweet Providence Farm has a wide selection of Christmas trees. Tables are lined with fresh holly and wreathes. There is even mistletoe.

“Oh, we like this farm,” said Linda Crowley of Roanoke as she put a wreath and fresh greenery into her car trunk. “We’ve always gotten our trees from them and their wreathes are very nice.”

The tree lot is full of holiday cheer as people come out year after year.

“It is family tradition. I’ve been coming here for years,” said Dee Dixon. “I have all the little ornaments that the grandfather used to make. It’s just wonderful.”

A truckload of fresh trees comes in from the family farm in the Check area of Floyd regularly. People peruse, then choose. The crew hoists the trees onto a machine that shakes the extra needles loose, then loads the trees into pickup truck beds and onto car roofs.

“Business has been good. We’ve been selling a lot more trees earlier this year. I think everyone is ready for Christmas,” said Evan Kemp of Sweet Providence Farm. “We’ve also been selling a lot of trees at our farm location in Floyd County.”

This year when life has become unsure, some say all you need are the traditions from years before.

“I love Christmas; I love trees.” said Dixon.

“I think everyone is in a good mood and ready to start Christmas and end 2020 on a positive note,” said Kemp.

