Temperatures soar to near 60 through Sunday

We should start off with clear conditions this morning, but more clouds will develop this afternoon. A few clouds tonight may hinder the potential of seeing the northern lights in our area. More sunshine returns Friday with highs again closing in on 60. We can’t rule out a few stray showers this weekend with a bigger storm slipping to our south Monday.

Click the link below for details. Temperatures will be dropping into the 30s tonight and winds should be much lighter.

THURSDAY

Once again we start the day off on the chilly side, but with some sunshine we should warm close to 60 this afternoon. Mostly sunny early followed by a few more clouds this afternoon.

Temperatures soar close to 60 this afternoon. (WDBJ)

FRIDAY

Another mostly sunny day as our high temperature climbs into the lower 60s across many hometowns. More clouds filter in overnight.

THE WEEKEND

Saturday will start out with sunshine and finish with clouds as our next cold front approaches from the west. The first half of the weekend will be dry, so that’s the best time to bring home that Christmas tree. Highs reach the upper 50s.

By Saturday night, our cold front arrives delivering a chance of showers.

A cold front moves through the region this weekend leading to a few showers. (WDBJ)

MONDAY

As the front hangs out across our region a ripple of energy may try to ride up the front into our area bringing our region another round of showers. Highs on Monday drop back into the mid and upper 40s. If enough cold air moves in behind the system, any showers could end as a period of light snow late Monday into Tuesday, but that’s still questionable right now. Models have been trending farther south with this system which means much less moisture in our area.