The Omni Homestead resort arranges for postcards from space

Some of the postcards left by kids in a collection box at The Omni Homestead to be sent into...
Some of the postcards left by kids in a collection box at The Omni Homestead to be sent into space by Blue Origin.(WDBJ7 Photo)
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - The folks at The Omni Homestead have partnered with Blue Origin to let kids get to experience the thrill of space travel.

They have postcards that kids can color and address, and then put in a collection box in the hotel’s Great Hall. They’ll get sent to the rocket company which will send them into space on a launch through Blue Origin’s Club for the Future. With their return, the cards will then be mailed back to the kids as a memento.

The colorful box for them was custom painted for the cards by a Homestead employee.

