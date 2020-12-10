Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus generic
Governor plans new COVID controls after more than 4,000 new cases reported in VA
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
Gerard Tompkins mugshot
Man sentenced to prison for killing wife in Christiansburg
The discussion continued Tuesday night for Montgomery County Public Schools on whether to...
Montgomery County Public Schools officials discuss reopening instructional plan, no changes in learning phase or level
A cold front moves through the region this weekend leading to a few showers.
Major warm up brings 60s for some this week

Latest News

A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video: Dramatic series of crashes injure 3 in California
President Trump is likely going to find himself a defendant in several cases when he's out of...
After presidency ends, Trump faces high-profile probes
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Wisconsin courts to consider Trump’s election lawsuits
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives volunteer Melissa...
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine faces last hurdle before US decision