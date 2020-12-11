Advertisement

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity announces donation of lots for new homes

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity announced Friday that they received a donation of three building lots for future homes.
Amherst County Habitat for Humanity announced Friday that they received a donation of three building lots for future homes.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMHERST, Va. (WDBJ) - Amherst County Habitat for Humanity announced new donations Friday to help them build more homes.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Dawson Ford Garbee donated three building lots to them.

Amherst County Habitat for Humanity says the new lots will help them build more homes soon.

They also announced some new fundraising efforts Friday. One of those campaigns asks Amherst realtors to donate profits whenever they sell a home.

“No contract involved with it but it’s realtors voluntarily donating to Amherst Habitat with every home that they sell - making someone’s dream come true,” said Debbie Habel, executive director.

They say they currently have four families waiting for homes.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

