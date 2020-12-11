Bedford County Board cited for violating governor’s mask and social distancing orders

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Board of Supervisors has been cited for violating Virginia’s mask and social distancing requirements.

The citation came from the Bedford County Health Department, saying the county board held an open meeting November 23 “without requiring attendees to wear face coverings, maintain social distancing, and limit attendee numbers to less than 25... "

At the time, 25 was the commonwealth’s limit for public gatherings; it has since been dropped to ten as COVID cases continue to rise.

The citation indicates television news coverage of the meeting showed people gathered outside the meeting room not wearing masks and closer than six feet to each other, and 75 people allowed inside the meeting itself. The citation references Board of Supervisors Chairman John Sharp saying, “I suggest you all enjoy Thanksgiving as you would normally. I’m having friends over. I suggest you not wear your mask, because I never wear mine.”

Governor Northam had urged people not to have large gatherings for Thanksgiving in an effort to keep the spread of COVID to a minimum.

The Bedford County Health Department noted a sharp upward trend in county COVID cases since September, and said everyone in the commonwealth enjoys certain rights, everyone is also expected to “comply with legal requirements to protect their fellow citizens.”

The health department urged the county board to start following state mandates, saying if it failed to remedy the violations, the health department will seek enforcement action, possibly including misdemeanor charges and civil relief. Further, the county board could be referred to the Department of Labor and Industry, the agency tasked with ensuring the protection of Virginia employee from occupational safety and health hazards.

Read the full notice below:

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.