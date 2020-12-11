Blacksburg restaurant preps outdoor seating for winter and COVID

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Restaurants are coping with COVID-19 by getting creative with their dining experience this winter.

A local dining spot in Blacksburg since 1974, Gillie’s, is among the many Restaurant’s trying to remain open.

“Every week is a new week in 2020,” said co-general manager Christina Gardner.

And this week, continued limits on dining establishments.

“I’ve been doing everything I can to help Gillies I’ve been a server it’s still filling in where I can,”said Gillie’s server Rick Baldwin.

People like Rick Baldwin and Christina Gardner came back to work here to help during the pandemic.

“We will do what it takes to keep everyone safe through this pandemic, “said Gardner.

Including winterizing their outdoor seating.

“We really put a lot of thought into how to create proper ventilation by leaving one side completely open having mesh screen windows on the other side and raising the tents up not only for fire code but for added elevation,” said Gardner.

Outdoor heaters, tents and food pick-up are a few added safety measures, so customers can have more places to dine when it’s cold or the weather is bad. “We really try to streamline things so that our staff can be very intentional and be focused on safety and sanitation of everything,” said Gardner.

Gardner says they received local CARES Act funding to help these changes happen and keep everyone out of the cold.

Gillie’s is still unsure of what 2021 will bring, but they’re going to continue to control what they can control and stay on top on any new safety guidelines.

