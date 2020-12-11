Carilion Clinic seeking volunteers for antibody test

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Doctors at Carilion Clinic say they need more people in southwest Virginia to participate in a survey that will help them determine where COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed.

In a virtual press conference Friday, Dr. Paul Skolnik, M.D., chair of Carilion’s Department of Medicine, explained that through their seroprevalance study with the Virginia Department of Health, they’re testing the population for antibodies.

Dr. Skolnik said with help from CARES Act funding, they have until December 31 to collect about 5,250 blood samples. Those blood samples will be tested for antibodies, which indicate previous infection of COVID-19. The test results, coupled with information from a survey filled out by participants, will be used to better understand how many people in the region have COVID-19. It will also help doctors and researchers better understand how the virus is transmitted, clarifying potential high risk activities.

All of that information, he said, will inform the state’s imminent vaccine roll out, particularly in helping leaders determine where the greatest need exists.

Of the 4,000 or so participants who have signed up, only about 43 percent have also done a blood test, which Skolnik described as the “heart” of the study. All portions of the study are free to participants.

Skolnik said they are seeking higher participation from certain people in certain areas. Across the board, they need greater participation from minority populations, specifically Black and Latino folks. Regionally, they still need more participants in every demographic from Bland, Henry, Smythe and Russell Counties and from the Cities of Buena Vista and Martinsville.

A Spanish version of the survey is also available online.

You can sign up to take the survey on Carilion’s website.

