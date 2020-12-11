Advertisement

Carrico bows out of Governor’s race, endorses Cox

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 7:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former State Senator Bill Carrico says he will not run for Governor. Thursday morning, he endorsed former Speaker of the House Kirk Cox for the Republican nomination.

Carrico made the announcement during a teleconference organized by the Cox campaign. He said he will partner with Cox to push a $50 million plan to improve law enforcement salaries.

The top priority of the “Partnership for a Safe Virginia,” Cox said, is to end salary compression and raise pay for state troopers and sheriff’s deputies.

“I’m pleased I have had the opportunity to sit down with Kirk and discuss what needs to be done for law enforcement,” Carrico said, “And it has to be a priority in the next four years as we move forward.”

Carrico is a former Virginia state trooper who represented southwest Virginia in the House of Delegates and the State Senate for 18 years.

Currently Cox and Sen. Amanda Chase are the only Republicans who have announced for Governor. Chase has said she will run as an Independent after party leaders voted to hold a nominating convention rather than a primary. Other candidates are expected to join the race.

