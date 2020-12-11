Charlottesville boutique launches online store featuring more than 70 local artisans

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville consignment shop has a new website to help artisans across Virginia sell their stuff.

Darling Boutique launched the site just a few days ago, supporting more than 70 artisans. People from all over the east coast have started ordering products, giving these small-town businesses some big exposure.

“The impact now when you buy, not just in-store, but on our website, is that you’re supporting not just our business, but also all of these other small businesses with these local makers and artisans,” owner of Darling Boutique Linnea White said. “I just love that that’s a part of our store and what we can do for the community, especially just right now.”

This is just the first phase of the site launch. In January, Darling’s website will start selling second-hand clothing.

