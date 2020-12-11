Advertisement

Franklin County schools temporarily ban fans from games and events

(WDBJ7 photo)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Franklin County Public Schools announced it will no longer allow fans to attend games and competitions due to Governor Northam’s restrictions on sports gatherings.

Sports gatherings are currently limited to 25 people or less due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Franklin County High School and other Blue Ridge District member schools said they would follow all recommendations from the governor’s office, the CDC and VDH, and the Virginia High School League.

Governor issues midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew as percent of positive COVID tests hits 11%

At this time, tickets will not be sold for games or other events.

Franklin County High School said it would allow participants for games and activities. These participants are defined as players, coaches, officials, school event staff and school administration critical to the operation of the contests, as well as media, law enforcement and medical services. Cheerleaders may attend but will count toward the 25 person limit.

All Blue Ridge District member schools have agreed to allow up to two parents of a senior athlete to attend one home game. FCPS said the senior night(s) schedule will be released once a determination has been made regarding the number of seniors and parents.

The athletic department as FCHS is working to make contests available through Facebook Live, local cable TV and radio. In addition, the school said a live streaming service will be made available to it in late January.

FCPS said its goal is to play as many games as safely possible throughout the sports season.

