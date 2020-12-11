Head football coach at Liberty University tests positive for COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Friday its head football coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Hugh Freeze received the positive result earlier in the week, according to LU, and has experienced mild symptoms.

The university stated Coach Freeze has self-isolated and is following guidelines put forth by the LU medical staff and local health officials.

Freeze plans to rejoin the team next week for bowl game preparation.

