Head football coach at Liberty University tests positive for COVID-19

Hugh Freeze led his team to a bowl win over Georgia Southern back in December
Hugh Freeze led his team to a bowl win over Georgia Southern back in December(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University announced Friday its head football coach tested positive for COVID-19.

Coach Hugh Freeze received the positive result earlier in the week, according to LU, and has experienced mild symptoms.

The university stated Coach Freeze has self-isolated and is following guidelines put forth by the LU medical staff and local health officials.

Freeze plans to rejoin the team next week for bowl game preparation.

