Heritage High School basketball coach talks changes after first week of practice

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The sounds of dribbles and claps are back in the air at Heritage High School.

The Pioneers have gone from tryouts to practices in only a few days’ time as they take on an abridged season.

“To see the kids in the gym actually getting a chance to run around and to interact with each other, it’s been quite amazing to see,” said Tony Crews, varsity boys basketball head coach.

Crews is in his first head coaching season in Lynchburg.

He says the first week and season to come might not be normal, but that the kids are taking it in stride.

“They have continually had rules and procedures change at the last second and they have looked at it. They didn’t blink. They’ve just conformed to it and this is another mandate that we’re gonna have to conform to,” said Crews.

That adjustment Crews is referring to is wearing masks at all times.

The Virginia High School League issued guidance Thursday for now wearing masks even during game play, but Crews says it’s just another element in keeping the season alive.

“If the science says we need to have the mask on, then that’s what we’re gonna do,” said Crews.

They’ve also lost their scrimmages due to the shortened season.

Crews says they’d love to have those games but understands it might not be feasible.

“With not having the scrimmages it is challenging, but if you look at what we’ve had to deal with since July as far as workouts and some of the restrictions that we have, this is just another challenge the kids have faced and that we’re gonna overcome,” said Crews.

Crews says the players are social distancing during drills. They’re also sanitizing surfaces frequently.

In addition, the Seminole District won’t allow spectators for the upcoming season. However, Lynchburg City Schools says they are considering streaming options for their basketball games.

Before the pandemic, they say they were already streaming a few games from a variety of sports.

Heritage kicks off their season December 21 against Liberty High School.

