Hometown Eats: Simply Vanilla in Forest

FOREST, Va. (WDBJ) - If you’re searching for decadent deserts or savory homemade meals, you’ve got to check out Simply Vanilla Gourmet Cheesecake in Forest. What started as a home-based operation selling at a farmers’ market has turned into a booming business.

Owner Jessica Kercher said she has been blown away by the community support so far.

“We can run between 900 and 1,000 cheesecakes a week in addition to our pastries,” she said. “So we are a pretty high volume account when it comes to being able to manufacture, but also keep that nice, small, creative environment that we have here.”

Kercher and her staff are offering folks things you typically would only see in a bigger city. Their goal is to have something for everyone, which is made possible by making smaller cheesecakes so people don’t have to buy a single flavor if they don’t want to.

“Not everyone likes the same texture. Not everyone likes the same taste,” Kercher said. “I would say if I looked at my entire team and I asked them what their favorites are, every single one of them are going to choose a different flavor.”

There are a lot of flavors to choose from too -- from classics to unique. You can even create your own cheesecake. Whatever you choose to get you know it is going to be good.

“It is creamy in texture. The taste just explodes in your mouth,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch. “I love how they give so many different options. You’re not forced into buying a big cake here.”

They also are serving other homemade sweets too. If you’re looking for savory, check out their homemade quiches, sandwiches and daily soups.

Simply Vanilla is located at 1381 Crossings Centre Dr Suite C, Forest, VA 24551. Their phone number is (434) 534-3152.

If you’ve got a local restaurant Josh needs to check out, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.