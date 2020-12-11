Advertisement

Hometown Holiday Helpers: Ronald

Ronald Blevins, a recipient of a $700 Visa card for being a WDBJ7 Hometown Holiday Helper
Ronald Blevins, a recipient of a $700 Visa card for being a WDBJ7 Hometown Holiday Helper(WDBJ7)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts and Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:41 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - When we made the phone call about the latest recipient of a Hometown Holiday Helpers award, we had no idea Ronald Blevins of Pulaski was one of Santa’s bearded helpers.

For years, Blevins has played Santa Clause at treatment centers, doctors’ offices, and for the past three years has even hand-delivered some extra Christmas cheer to Julian, a little girl beating cancer who couldn’t go to local Christmas parades.

Click here to nominate someone!

Year-round he’s known to assist those in need, but the holidays are his expertise. An emotional time for Blevins. It could be because he lost his own mother on Christmas Eve.

Or it could also be because he himself was given a gift. A second chance at life.

“Ten years ago, I was a 550-pound person. I wasn’t able to walk across the floor,” recalls Blevins. He was on multiple medications and the outcome on life wasn’t positive.

After gastric bypass surgery, he has lost hundreds of pounds, but gained a beard, and vowed to pay it forward.

“I asked God when I was at Roanoke Memorial, that if he would try to get me back on my feet. I’d help everyone I could.”

And Santa is a man of his word. He has a soft spot for seniors who have been even more secluded this year. And he plans to use some of the money to brighten the lives of more who may not be able to see family this holiday season.

While he may have gone down in size, his heart got bigger. And this year, a good heart is what we need most.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor issues midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew as percent of positive COVID tests hits 11%
Name released of woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Falwell drops lawsuit against Liberty University
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
Coronavirus generic
Governor plans new COVID controls after more than 4,000 new cases reported in VA

Latest News

Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020
Submit someone for Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020!
Toys are being collected the old Valley View Sears.
Roanoke County’s Toys for Tots still in need of more donations
Grocery carts sit full of clothing in the Park View Community Mission warehouse.
Park View Community Mission clothing program plans move to larger space
Some of the postcards left by kids in a collection box at The Omni Homestead to be sent into...
The Omni Homestead resort arranges for postcards from space