Lexington Carriage Company continues rides into Christmas

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A summer season business has stretched into the holidays. The Lexington Carriage Company usually caps their season of rides through town by giving Santa and Mrs. Clause a ride down Main Street, surrounded by carolers.

But this year, the Clauses rode alone in a remote Christmas parade, but the carriage rides are continuing on weekends for families to book to see the lights.

Riders have to be of the same family group, however, for social distancing, and they have to reserve their time with the carriage company.

