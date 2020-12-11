Advertisement

Lynchburg Police looking to question two people about Monday homicide

Lynchburg Police say they're looking for Demijah Kyjaun Spinner and James Alexander Hiett for questioning in connection with Monday night's fatal shooting.(WDBJ7)
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police said Friday evening that they’re looking for two people they want for questioning in relation to Monday’s homicide at the James Crossing Apartments.

In a press release, police identified Demijah Kyjaun Spinner, 18, of Lynchburg, who is wanted for failure to appear.

They also named Alexander Hiett, 22, of Halifax County, who is wanted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

Citizens can also enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

