Advertisement

Man taken to hospital following Thursday night shooting in Roanoke

(KWTX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are working to determine what led to a shooting in the northwest Thursday night.

The Roanoke Police Department was notified of a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Delta Drive NW around 9 p.m.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a home. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Another man and a woman were also in the home. Police say the man had what appeared to be minor injuries and was also take to a hospital. He had not been hit by gunfire, according to police.

The department said details are limited at this time and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, beginning the message with RoanokePD. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Northam issues a statewide curfew and other COVID-related restrictions Dec. 10, 2020
Governor issues midnight-to-5 a.m. curfew as percent of positive COVID tests hits 11%
Name released of woman killed in Roanoke motorcycle crash
Falwell drops lawsuit against Liberty University
Northern Lights
UPDATE: Northern Lights may be visible tonight
Coronavirus generic
Governor plans new COVID controls after more than 4,000 new cases reported in VA

Latest News

Schools and coronavirus.
Montgomery County schools adjusting learning schedule during COVID spike
VDH COVIDWISE app joins national server to increase effectiveness across state lines
Franklin County schools temporarily ban fans from games and events
Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020
Submit someone for Hometown Holiday Helpers 2020!