Man taken to hospital following Thursday night shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Police are working to determine what led to a shooting in the northwest Thursday night.

The Roanoke Police Department was notified of a gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Delta Drive NW around 9 p.m.

Officers found a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound inside a home. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Another man and a woman were also in the home. Police say the man had what appeared to be minor injuries and was also take to a hospital. He had not been hit by gunfire, according to police.

The department said details are limited at this time and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500. You can also text 274637, beginning the message with RoanokePD. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

