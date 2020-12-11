Advertisement

Montgomery County schools adjusting learning schedule during COVID spike

Schools and coronavirus.
Schools and coronavirus.(WLUC/CDC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is moving down one level of virtual learning, with coronavirus cases on the rise around Virginia.

Starting Monday, December 14, the district will return to Phase 3, Level 1.

That means:

  • Pre-K through six grade will attend school the way they are already. They will attend half of the week.
  • Grades seven through 12 will participate in remote instruction (virtual learning)
  • Sports practice and competitions will still be held
  • Asynchronous learning days: December 21, 22. These days all staff members will work from home.
  • School board will meet again January 22 to talk about extending the phase beyond the first semester
Montgomery County Public Schools virtual schedule approved December 11, 2020
Montgomery County Public Schools virtual schedule approved December 11, 2020(WDBJ7)

The district is also concerned about having a shortage of substitute teachers. Schools are seeing a shortage because of the number of COVID cases in the area and staff in quarantine.

Montgomery County Public School substitute shortage
Montgomery County Public School substitute shortage(WDBJ7)

