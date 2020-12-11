Montgomery County schools adjusting learning schedule during COVID spike

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is moving down one level of virtual learning, with coronavirus cases on the rise around Virginia.

Starting Monday, December 14, the district will return to Phase 3, Level 1.

That means:

Pre-K through six grade will attend school the way they are already. They will attend half of the week.

Grades seven through 12 will participate in remote instruction (virtual learning)

Sports practice and competitions will still be held

Asynchronous learning days: December 21, 22. These days all staff members will work from home.

School board will meet again January 22 to talk about extending the phase beyond the first semester

The district is also concerned about having a shortage of substitute teachers. Schools are seeing a shortage because of the number of COVID cases in the area and staff in quarantine.

