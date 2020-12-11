New data shows substantial drop in air pollutants this year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Researchers in Virginia can now say with more confidence that the pandemic has definitely affected our air quality for the better.

According to the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, researchers took air quality data from their monitor in Vinton from March through October.

They compared it with the same time frame from the last four years.

What they found was a 31 percent decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels.

While weather patterns can also affect air quality, researchers like DEQ Meteorologist Dan Salkovitz think the substantial decrease wasn’t the work of the weather alone.

“I mean we’ve seen that not just here, we’ve seen it across the state and the entire east coast,” he said. “So it stands to reason that the reduction in traffic has had a substantial positive effect on air pollution.”

Salkovitz also said that because the monitor is next to Horn Elementary School, it likely also noted the decrease in school bus traffic.

Ozone levers were also 14 percent lower compared with previous years.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.