Northam shares Hillsville Mayor’s COVID-19 story during coronavirus update

In Hillsville, the town’s mayor was recognized by Governor Ralph Northam after sharing his personal fight with COVID-19.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HILLSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) -In Hillsville, the town’s mayor was recognized by Governor Ralph Northam after sharing his personal fight with COVID-19.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mayor Greg Crowder shared on Facebook how the virus was impacting him.

“Before I got this I kind of liked my odds 1 out of a hundred dying 20 of 100 hospitalized,” Crowder wrote. “But when you realize you’ve got this, them odds don’t seem so good. You get a dose of reality real quick.

Driving home his reasons for increasing COVID-19 restrictions in Virginia, Northam shared Crowder’s personal fight with the virus to the state on Thursday.

“He says that he felt that the odds were in his favor until he experienced COVID himself and he is suffering,” Northam said.

When we reached out to him Thursday, he told us he was not doing well and was going to the ER.

“I never could imagine how bad a muscle or joint could hurt,” Northam said sharing his post. “I’ve run a fever for so long I can’t turn my neck.”

The mayor is hopeful sharing his story will encourage people to wear a mask when they are out and to wash their hands at every opportunity to do so.

“I want to send Mayor Crowder my best wishes and I very much hope that he gets well soon,” Northam said.

At last check the mayor said he was going to the ER. We will continue to update you on his condition as it becomes available.

The Mount Rogers Health District has seen such a surge in COVID-19 cases that it had to stop contact tracing because it didn’t have enough staff to keep up.

