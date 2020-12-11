Advertisement

Officials: Virginia man took Vegas trip with $350K PPP loan

Suber could face up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced next year.
NORFOLK, Va (AP) — A Virginia man who authorities say used a fraudulently obtained $350,000 Paycheck Protection Program loan for personal expenses has pleaded guilty to bank fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a statement Scott Suber entered the plea in federal court Wednesday.

Court documents say Suber’s application for the loan fabricated the number of employees at his Virginia Beach-based business. The statement says he also fabricated how much he had to pay in wages at Debris or Not Debris Property Preservation.

Prosecutors say he took a trip to Las Vegas after he got the money. Suber could face up to 30 years in prison when he’s sentenced next year.

